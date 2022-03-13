Multilingual movie Radhe Shyam has taken an extraordinary opening at the worldwide box office. The Prabhas and Pooja Hegde-starrer has minted over Rs 100 crore in just two days.

The early reports coming from trade indicate that Radhe Shyam has grossed over Rs 40 crore on the second day (Saturday). The major chunk of business has come from South India alone.

First Day Collection (Break Up)

On the first day, Radhe Shyam amassed Rs 66.9 crore with a distributors' share of Rs 40 crore. Thus becoming the biggest opener in the post-pandemic era. In Andhra and Telangana, the movie minted Rs 37.1 crore with a distributors' share of Rs 25.7 crore.

Radhe Shyam earned Rs 15.9 crore from the Nizam region alone with a distributors' share of Rs 11.01 crore. Whereas in Andhra, the multilingual flick collected Rs 16.8 with a distributors' share of Rs 11.12 crore.

Karnataka has become the second biggest centre for Radhe Shyam at the domestic box office. It raked in Rs 5.65 crore with a distributors' share of Rs 3.10 crore. However, the movie collected Rs 50 lakh with a distributors' share of Rs 20 lakh in Tamil Nadu.

In Kerala, Prabhas-starrer earned Rs 25 lakh with a distributors' share of Rs 10 lakh. From rest of India, it made a business of Rs 6.5 crore with a distributors' share of Rs 2.8 crore.

In India, Radhe Shyam minted Rs 50 crore with a distributors' share of Rs 31.9 crore.

In the US, the Telugu flick has made a collection of Rs 9.5 crore (Rs 4.75 crore distributors' share) and from the rest of the world it raked in Rs 7.4 crore (Rs 3.35 crore) on the first day.