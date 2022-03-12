Prabhas and Pooja Hegde's Radhe Shyam has got a gigantic start at the worldwide box office. The multilingual film has been overwhelmingly received by the Telugu cine-goers across the globe.

Released in over 3,000 screens, Radhe Shyam had created a lot pre-release buzz resulting in an earth-shattering opening. Owing to massive hype, the makers released the movie in a maximum number of screens, say trade trackers.

The early estimation coming from the trade indicate that Radhe Shyam has minted over Rs 55 crore at the worldwide box office. The majority of the contribution has come from Andhra and Telangana states.

It means Radhe Shyam will shatter the first-day collection record of Pawan Kalyan and Rana Daggubati's Bheemla Nayak and Allu Arjun's Pushpa.

Bheemla Nayak minted Rs 37.3 crore with a distributors' share of Rs 26.35 crore on the first day in Andhra and Telangana. Whereas Allu Arjun's Pushpa had raked in Rs 34.8 crore with a distributors' share of Rs 24.75 crore.

In the Hindi version, the movie has reportedly netted Rs 5 crore.

Among the overseas centres, Radhe Shyam has minted over over $1-million mark from premiere and the first day. It has become Prabhas' first movie to breach into the million club after Baahubali 1, 2 and Saaho.

In Australia, Radhe Shyam it grossed A$38,759 [₹ 21.70 Lakhs] for the first two days.