Radha Ravi has stated that the controversy surrounding Nayanthara and him is over. The veteran actor also clarified that he did not make those comments out of jealousy.

In an interview, Radha Ravi said that the topic is over while indicating that he has not apologised her in person over slut-shaming her, last month. The 66-year-old claimed that the question of lending apology to her has not arisen as she has not demanded it from him.

Radha Ravi adds, "I will apologise if she tells him that she was hurt by words." The veteran actor recalled someone asking him whether he made such comments because she was taking bigger cheques than him. "Many artists, who forayed into films after my entry, are getting bigger salary than him today. I believe I am getting what I deserve and content with it," he points out.

The Controversy

Speaking at the audio launch function of Kolaiyuthir Kaalam, Radha Ravi said, "Nayanthara acts like a ghost, and also enacts the role of Sita. Earlier, filmmakers used to approach KR Vijaya if the characters are about Goddess. Now, anybody can do such roles. They can cast any respected women, they can also rope in those whom you would like to sleep with. Nayanthara, of late, acts in horror films. If the ghosts come across her, they will be scared away."

His comments came under severe criticism from public and celebrities on social media sites. The Nadigar Sangam condemned his speech in strong words, while the DMK temporarily suspended him from the party.

However, in the latest interview, Radha Ravi showed no signs of regrets as he repeatedly indicated that people like to hear crass speeches for humour. According to him, it is art to hold the listener's attention and the initial phase of speeches should be interesting failing which people will lose interest in what the speaker says.