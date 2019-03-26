Nayanthara has hit out at veteran actor Radha Ravi for his distasteful comments against her. In a press release, the actress has thanked DMK president MK Stalin's quick action, while asking people not to entertain misogynist like him.

Her statement is not just restricted to criticising Radha Ravi's behaviour, but urges the Nadigar Sangam to set up Internal Complaints Committee in the actors' guild. The complete text of her press release can be read below:

I rarely issue public statements, as I have always allowed my professional work to speak for itself. However desperate times mandate desperate measures. Today, I am compelled to issue a detailed statement so as to clarify my own position and also to champion the cause of women who bear the brunt of male insensitivities and sexism.

First & foremost, it is my bounden duty to place on record my sincere thanks and deepest appreciation to the President of Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam Thiru.M.K.Stalin for swiftly taking action against misogynistic speeches of Thiru. Radha Ravi. My sincere Thanks to you sir. Read How Celebrities Respond to Ravi's Comments

At the outset, I would like to remind Mr. Radha Ravi and the likes of misogynists like him that they were also given birth by a woman. By demeaning the status of women and passing sexist remarks, these retarded men get a feeling of machismo. I feel terribly sorry for the way they treat women in an opinionated way and my empathy remains with all the women who live in the families of these 'macho' men. As an actor of considerable seniority and work experience, Mr. Radha Ravi should have led the younger generation by example, instead he has chosen to take up the role of a misogynist 'role model'. These are troubled times for women, as women are establishing themselves predominantly in every field of public life and asserting their due place in this era of meritocracy. When actors like Mr.Radha Ravi fall out of business and become irrelevant, they tend to rely on cheap popularity tactics in order to grab some limelight.

What remains ghastly shocking about his male chauvinistic speeches are that he never ceases to get applause and laughs from some members of the audience. As long as the audience encourage sexist remarks, speakers like Mr.Radha Ravi will continue to thrive on misogyny and cracking of denigrating jokes against women. I strongly urge well intentioned citizens and my beloved fans to deeply discourage the behaviour of the likes of Mr.Radha Ravi. Not withstanding the aforesaid advisory, through this statement I would like to strongly register my condemnation and protest against the derogatory speeches made by Mr.Radha Ravi against women and children in general and me in specific.

God has been amply kind in giving me wonderful professional opportunities and the affectionate movie-goers of Tamil Nadu have amply rewarded me for my good performances. Irrespective of all negative remarks and aspersions cast upon me, I shall continue to take up the multifaceted roles of Sita, ghost, Goddess, friend, wife, lover, so on and so forth with the sole intention of providing maximum entertainment to my fans.

Lastly, my humble question to the South Indian Artistes' Association (Nadigar Sangam):- Will you set up the Internal Complaints Committee as per the Hon'ble Supreme Court's dictum and commence an internal inquiry as per Vishakha Guidelines???

Once again, thanking all the good hearts that have stood by me yet again supporting me through this little phase of negativity!

Now, Getting back to work! With God's Grace and your unconditional Love as always!!