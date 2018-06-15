Director Remo D'Souza's action thriller Race 3 has been hit by piracy and the movie has been leaked online just hours after it released on June 15.

Starring Salman Khan, Jacqueline Fernandez, Bobby Deol, Anil Kapoor, Daisy Shah and Saqib Saleem, the full movie download is likely to hit the film's worldwide box office collection as illegal sites have made Race 3 available to download full movie or watch it online for free.

Some of the pirated copies seems to be shot from a handy camera with average print quality while some have uploaded Race 3 full movie with HD quality print.

The third installment in the Race franchise which has been released in 4,200 screens across India is expected to rake in moolah by cashing on Salman Khan's huge fan following and the Eid festivities. The movie is likely to collect Rs 25 crore on the first day of its release but it looks like the collections may take a toll.

Because of the online leak, Race 3 which has been opened to mixed reviews from the critics and audience alike, people may prefer to watch the Remo D'Souza directorial by downloading it illegally that is available on a few torrent sites.

However, this is not the first time a Bollywood movie has been hit by piracy. Earlier, movies like Udta Punjab, Great Grand Masti, Manjhi - The Mountain Man have also been leaked online which affected their overall box office performance at the domestic market.

Audience who went to watch the early morning shows of Race 3 were left utterly disappointed with the film's direction, storyline, script, dialogues, songs and lack of suspense. Some furious moviegoers called Race 3 a total flop while some said that replacing Abbas-Mustan with Remo D'Souza on the director's seat was not a good idea at all.

Despite negative reviews, Race 3 is expected to earn a good total thanks to the advance booking that was opened a week prior to the film's release in UAE and India a few days ago.

While the Bollywood industry is trying to tackle the film piracy business which is harbouring in the country, the makers of Race 3 may launch an anti-piracy campaign to save their film from illegal download.