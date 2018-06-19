Director Remo D'Souza's action thriller Race 3 has been digging gold at the Indian box office thanks to the tremendous response from the audience despite negative reviews. The movie managed to cross Rs 100 crore mark in just three days at the domestic market. But how many days will it take to reach Rs 200 crore mark?

Race 3, which is the third instalment in the successful Race franchise, has been having a stronghold at the box office since the first day of its release. On Friday, it collected Rs 29.17 crore while the numbers escalated further during the weekend minting Rs 38.14 crore and Rs 39.16 crore on Saturday and Sunday respectively.

However, on Monday, the movie went downhill witnessing almost 51 percent drop in its box office collections but still managed to earn Rs 14.24 crore on a working day. In four days, Race 3 collected Rs 120.71 crore.

The movie will enjoy a non-competitive upcoming weekend since there is no big ticket release next Friday. It will continue to rake in moolah at the box office as the film may remain the first choice of the moviegoers who would be looking to spend their time watching the Salman Khan starrer.

And if Race 3 manages to maintain the same pace, it will possibly reach Rs 200 crore mark on Day 12 at the box office. The movie is also performing well at the international market and has grossed up to Rs 180 crore worldwide.

Also starring Jacqueline Fernandez, Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Daisy Shah and Saqiz Saleem, the movie was released in 4,200 screens across India and 700 plus screens overseas. The movie managed to break several box office records thanks to the advance booking which opened three days prior to its release in India. The Eid festivities further boosted its overall collections making it one of the biggest weekend grossers of 2018.