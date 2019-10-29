Shah Rukh Khan wished his fans on Diwali by posting a picture that shows him, his wife Gauri and youngest son AbRam sporting tilak on their forehead. This post led to some trolling, following which Shabana Azmi stood in support of the superstar.

SRK 's post on social media won several hearts, but there were others who criticised the actor for celebrating a Hindu festival and called him "fake Muslim". While Shah Rukh apparently ignored all the negativity, senior actress Shabana Azmi noticed such nasty comments and tweeted her views on it.

Shabana Azmi hits back at trolls

She slammed the "rabid Islamists" and asked them to get a life.

Appalled to read that @iamsrk Diwali greeting invites the wrath of rabid Islamists, gets called a "False Muslim" for sporting a tilak!" FUNDOS get a life! Islam is not so weak that it stands threatened by what is a beautiful Indian custom. India's beauty is in her Ganga Jamuni tehzeeb, she tweeted.

Shah Rukh is one actor who always has been celebrating both Muslim as well as Hindu rituals. Having a Hindu wife, the superstar shows the true spirit of secular India.

Shah Rukh Khan's expected big announcement

Meanwhile, there were speculations that the superstar would make some big film announcement on his birthday, November 2. The 'Badshah' has been away from the big screen for quite some time now, and his fans are eagerly waiting to know his next project.

After the failure of Zero, he had taken a break from films, but now rumours are strong that he will soon make a big announcement.