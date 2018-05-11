Director Meghna Gulzar's Bollywood movie Raazi featuring Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal in lead roles has received positive review and rating from the audience around the world.

Raazi is a period thriller film that is set against the backdrop of the Indo-Pakistani War of 1971. Vineet Jain, Karan Johar, Hiroo Yash Johar and Apoorva Mehta have produced the movie under the banner of Dharma Productions.

Raazi movie story: The film is an adaptation of Harinder Sikka's novel Calling Sehmat which is inspired by real events. It is about an Indian spy married to a Pakistani military officer (Vicky Kaushal) during the Indo-Pakistani War of 1971 on the order of her father (Rajit Kapur).

Performances: Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal have delivered brilliant performances, which are the highlights of the movie Raazi. Rajit Kapur, Shishir Sharma, Jaideep Ahlawat, Ashwath Bhatt, Amruta Khanvilkar and Soni Razdan have done justice to their respective roles, say the audience.

Technical: Raazi has rich production elements and Shankar–Ehsaan–Loy's music, Jay I Patel's cinematography and brilliant choreography of war scenes are the attractions on the technical front, say the viewers.

Raazi movie review live updates: We bring you some viewers' verdict on the film shared on Twitter. Continue to read audience's response

Russel Olaf D'Silva‏ @Russel_Olaf

#Raazi: extremely tense, profoundly dramatic, subtly patriotic, & absolutely terrific meghnagulzar's direction & dialogues r top notch @vickykaushal09 is masterfully measured @aliaa08 delivers a performance for d ages Miss @RaaziHoon at ur own cost #AliaBhatt #VickyKaushal 4.5/5

Pallavi mukherjee @palpopdiaries

#Raazi instills u with the patriotism that every Indian needs right now.. the screenplay and script is a work of brilliance.. the woman behind @meghnagulzar ... take a bow @RaaziHoon @DharmaMovies @JungleePictures @aliaa08 Hey @aliaa08, while watching #Raazi, I became Sehmat along with you, I could feel her pain, I forgot the world around, Sehmat's world became mine, In #Raazi u r just fantastic.. words will fall short ❤️@DharmaMovies @RaaziHoon @JungleePictures

Shivangi Thakur @thakur_shivangi

Saw #Raazi today. @meghnagulzar is magician. Sehmat (@aliaa08) was magnificent & spectacular. Iqbal (@vickykaushal09) was decorous & sedate. Munira (@AmrutaOfficial) was pleasant and new talent which we found is @Jaiahlawat. Kudos to the whole team of @RaaziHoon @DharmaMovies

taran adarsh @taran_adarsh

#OneWordReview... #Raazi: TERRIFIC. Rating: ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ A meritorious story that deserves to be told... Brilliantly narrated by Meghna Gulzar... @aliaa08, you're a powerhouse of talent... #Raazi unlocks your true potential as an actor... Take a bow, Team #Raazi. One of the major USPs of #Raazi is its taut screenwriting... Keeps you hooked from Scene A to Z... Vicky Kaushal excels... Rajit Kapoor, Shishir Sharma, Jaideep Ahlawat, Amruta Khanvilkar and Soni Razdan - every actor sparkles in this edge of the seat thriller... MUST WATCH!

Umair Sandhu @sandhumerry

Saw #Raazi at UAE Censor Board & it's OUTSTANDING ! Best Film of 2018 ! After #UdtaPunjab, @aliaa08 gave Another Award Winning Performance. Take a Bow Alia @meghnagulzar @vickykaushal09 @DharmaMovies @apoorvamehta18 @karanjohar @RaaziHoon !

LatestLY @latestly

#Raazi is a smartly directed spy thriller that makes it the best Bollywood movie of the year. All thanks to @aliaa08 's terrific performance and @meghnagulzar 's direction. Here's our 4.5 star review! @vickykaushal09 @karanjohar @AliaBhattFans

devesh sharma @devscribbler

What a performance by @aliaa08 in #Raazi. The film is fiercely patriotic and is an edge-of-the-seat thriller at the same time.

Fenil Seta @fenil_seta

#Raazi is a terrific piece of cinema that works big time due to the plot, performances, shock value and emotional quotient #Raazi stands out from the rest of the spy films as the protagonist is ready to go to any lengths for her country, even compromising with her morals The intermission point is outstanding. The second half too has its moments but at this point it gets a bit slow and even unconvincing. If these aspects were taken care of, #Raazi would have been another #Talvar from @meghnagulzar! #Raazi @aliaa08 delivers a yet another powerful performance after Highway and Udta Punjab. She sgines in each and every scene and effortlessly comes out with flying colours in the most difficult of scenes #Raazi @vickykaushal09 very endearing and wish he had more screen time. Jaideep Ahlawat is great and good to see him after a hiatus #Raazi @vickykaushal09 very endearing and wish he had more screen time. @Jaiahlawat great and good to see him after a hiatus #Raazi @ActorShishir is very impressive while Rajit y shines in a small role. Arif Zakaria leaves a huge mark. Ae Watan song is quite exhilarating and same goes for the background score

Swetha‏ @_swethar_

#Raazi is so engaging. I'm still thinking about its nail biting moments, hours later. Love me a good thriller.

Altaaf Shaikh‏ @altaafshaikh

WONDERFUL MOVIE ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ Patriotic, Thriller and Entertaining.. Tremendous performance by #AliaBhatt .. She surely deserve National & Filmfare award..!! #VickyKaushal too good..Hats off to #MeghnaGulzar Ji..MUST WATCH #Raazi

Neelam J‏ @Nilzrav

Review: #Raazi can be easily called a PREQUEL to the 2015 movie The Ghazi Attack, but from the RAW agency's perspective. It's an Alia Bhatt show all the way. The intensity and depth of her performance is probably the solo reason that will keep you seated till the end credits.

ѕαℓ. @aashiquikarle