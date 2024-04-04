Sidharth Malhotra, Disha Patani and Raashii Khanna had high hopes from Yodha. Even though the film received positive reviews, it underperformed at the box office. The film didn't manage to gain as much footfall as one would have expected from a film of that calibre. Now, Raashii Khanna has spoken up about what could have gone wrong.

Yodha underperforms

The Farzi actress reasoned that the audience knows that the film will come on the OTT platform very soon, so bringing the audience to the theatre becomes a problem these days. She added that she herself does it as she is too occupied all the time and understands that even the audience have a lot on their plate and not everyone would like to come to the theatre when they just have to wait for a few weeks for the film to come on OTT.

Raashii reasons

"Maybe there's somebody who loves it, then somebody who hates it. There'll always be all kinds of people, but obviously, we want, when the film is released, a lot of people should like it. I think the challenge has been to bring them to theatres still, because now everyone knows that the film will be released on OTT," she opined.

The Sabarmati Report actress further said, "So that is a challenge that even people face. I also sometimes do it, but that's also because I am always occupied. But I know people, in general, are very occupied today, so bringing them to theatres is a problem. I don't think Yodha is a bad film at all, so that's fine. I think every film has its destiny, and you just learn from it and then move on to your next. That's all we can do."

Did you watch Yodha in theatres? Let us know what are your thoughts on the film.