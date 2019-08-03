Raashi Khanna, who is juggling between Tamil and Telugu film industries, has donned a peach-colour swimwear for the cover page of a health magazine. Her pictures have now gone viral on social media sites.

Giving glimpses to her new look, Raashi Khanna posted a few pictures that include the cover page of Healthcare magazine. "This becoming will ask for your breath, patience and for your fight, perseverance. Transformation is made both of surrender and strength.." – anonymous. [sic]" she captioned one of the three snaps.

The actress looks stunningly hot in the swimsuit and shows off her well-toned body. "Every level of your life will demand a different you." Leonardo Di Caprio . [sic]" she captioned another picture indicating that she is moving away from the comfort zone.

Raashi Khanna entered film industry with Bollywood movie Madras Cafe. Language has never been a barrier for her as she was open to work in South Indian films. As a result, she got herself busy with Telugu and Tamil films in the following years.

In about six years, Raashi Khanna has worked in close to 20 movies. The 28-year old has paired up with the likes of Ram Pothineni, Jr NTR, Vishal and Jayam Ravi among others. Currently, she has a few interesting projects in her hands.

Vijay Sethupathi's films like Kadaisi Vivasayi and Sanga Thamizhan, Siddharth's Shaitan Ka Bachcha and Venkatesh-Naga Chaitanya-starrer Venky Mama.

Meanwhile, there are reports doing rounds that she has bagged Vijay's upcoming movie, presently referred to as Thalapathy 64.