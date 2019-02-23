It is being reported that early Friday evening, Kelly's attorney Steve Greenberg told the Associated Press that the singer was "shell-shocked" and "extraordinarily disappointed and depressed" by the indictment and that he planned to turn himself in tonight. Greenberg said that he offered to discuss "why these charges are baseless" with prosecutors before they were filed, but they refused. He added that Kelly maintains his innocence and looks forward to being acquitted at trial.

Reportedly R. Kelly has been charged with 10 counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse against four victims, Cook County State's Attorney Kim Foxx announced at a press conference on Friday. She went into detail on each count, describing incidents of alleged sexual abuse that took place between May 26, 1998, and Jan. 31, 2010. Foxx finished the conference by announcing that Kelly was expected to appear in bond court on Saturday afternoon.

R. Kelly was accused of sexual assault earlier as well, but it seems that a new documentary has accelerated the investigation into the rapper.

Reportedly charges come in the wake of an explosive Lifetime documentary full of sexual assault accusations against the iconic R&B singer, as well as reports that a new tape of Kelly having sex with an underage girl has been given to authorities. Reportedly Kelly and his lawyers have always denied any wrongdoing on his part. He was acquitted of child pornography charges in 2008. Reportedly Things kicked up a notch last week when attorney Michael Avenatti (best known as the lawyer for porn star Stormy Daniels in her legal battles with President Donald Trump) claimed that he had given a new, previously unseen tape of Kelly to Chicago authorities.