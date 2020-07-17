In the aftermath of Sushant Singh Rajput's death, many people had trained their guns at star kids and the nepotism debate, which Kangana Ranaut had initiated, has sparked once again on social media. From accusing star kids of snatching away opportunities from needy ones to calling for a boycott of their movies, netizens had been on a bashing spree on social media.

While many people had also spoken in support of star kids and their respective struggle in the industry, filmmaker R Balki has now challenged anyone to find him better actors than Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor to take forward the so-called nepotism debate.

Talking about the existence of nepotism, R Balki told Hindustan Times, "It's undeniable that this happens everywhere. Think about the Mahindras, Ambanis, Bajajs... Their father passed on the businesses to them. Does anyone say 'No I don't think Mukesh Ambani shouldn't run this business, someone else should?' In every strata of the society, it happens, even a driver or a vegetable seller passes on businesses to their children. So, it's a foolish argument. Remember we live in a free society."

He further added, "The question is do they (star kids) have an unfair or bigger advantage? Yes, there are pros and cons. But I'd ask one simple question: Find me a better actor than Alia (Bhatt) or Ranbir (Kapoor), and we'll argue. It's unfair on these few people who're probably some of the finest actors."

Talent gets the opportunity

Asserting on the fact that talent gets its due eventually, Balki also expressed his disappointment with people who have been targetting Alia Bhatt for being the daughter of filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt and neglecting her impeccable acting skills.

"Understand that audiences don't like actors without talent. Sometimes, they also want to see star kids on screen. That's only the first chance that you get, and then one needs to survive on their own. I agree it's far more difficult for an outsider to make an entry in films, but talent gets the opportunity," he said.