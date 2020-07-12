Ever since the news of Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan being tested positive for coronavirus broke, the nation is prating for Big B's speedy recovery. From fans to celebs to crickets and politicians everyone took to Twitter to show their concern.

Shortly after the news of Amitabh Bachchan being tested COVID-19 positive broke, new reports are coming in suggesting Abhishek Bachchan has also contracted the virus. Both father and son confirmed their health news on social media respectively and requested one and all to stay calm and not panic.

Check out their Tweet's below:

T 3590 -I have tested CoviD positive .. shifted to Hospital .. hospital informing authorities .. family and staff undergone tests , results awaited ..

All that have been in close proximity to me in the last 10 days are requested to please get themselves tested ! — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) July 11, 2020

Earlier today both my father and I tested positive for COVID 19. Both of us having mild symptoms have been admitted to hospital. We have informed all the required authorities and our family and staff are all being tested. I request all to stay calm and not panic. Thank you. ?? — Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) July 11, 2020

In addition, the actor said they have been complying with the BMC. More details on contact-tracing are underway.

The BMC has been in touch and we are complying with them. ?? — Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) July 11, 2020

It is also confirmed that Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan have tested negative.

Claim:

One of the Twitter user named; Amit Vashisth shared the health update of Karan Johar, Neetu Kapoor and Ranbir Kapoor claiming they have been tested positive for novel coronavirus as they were seen partying with Amitabh Bachchan's grandson.

His tweet read as, "Confirmed Ranbir Kapoor, Neetu Singh, Karan Johar also test positive for COVID-19. Agasthya Nanda grandson of Amitabh Bachchan attended birthday party hosted by Riddhima Kapoor."

Check the screen grab of his tweet below:

In no time, Amit's tweet went viral on social media and since then speculations began.

Fact Check

Riddhima Kapoor was prompt enough to read the viral screenshot floating all around the news circuit and gave a befitting reply to the twitter user. She shared the viral screenshot on her Instagram handle and wrote," Attention seeking ??? Least verify/ clarify ! We are fit We are good ! Stop spreading rumours ! #lunatics"(sic).

Shortly after reading her confirmation tweet, social media and media houses breathed a sigh of relief.

However, Amit has now deleted his Twitter post.

Claim reviewed :

Neetu Kapoor, Karan Johar, Ranbir Kapoor COVID-19 positive after Amitabh Bachchan's grandson attends a party hosted by Riddhima Kapoor

Claimed By :

Social Media, News Reports.

Fact Check :

False