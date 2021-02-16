R Ashwin has helped his team to win the second test at his home ground of MA Chidambaram Stadium, popularly known as Chepauk, in Chennai. For his eight-wicket haul and a brilliant century in the second innings, the off-spinner was honoured with the Man of the Match Award.

Ashwin Speaks Tamil

The cricket lovers in Chennai were thrilled to see their boy contributing big in India's victory against the English side. They were delighted when he dedicated this success to the Chennai crowd in his mother tongue, Tamil. "I will dedicate this match to the Chennai crowd for what they have done. Without the crowd, we were 1-0, with the crowd we are 1-0 now," he said.

However, the hot topic of discussion on social media sites is not his thanks message to fans, but the cricketer moving his body to the hit song from a Tamil film. A video of Ashwin shaking legs to 'Vaathi Coming' number from Pongal release Master, which starred Thalapathy Vijay, Malavika Mohanan and Malavika Mohanan, during the match has now gone viral.

Especially, the fans of Vijay are happy to see Ashwin doing the shoulder-drop move popular made by music director Anirudh Ravichander. The clip has now gone viral.

Ashwin doing the #VaathiComing shoulder drop at the Chepauk! Happy ending to a proper cricket festival in Chennai! ??????? #INDvENG #Master pic.twitter.com/VEUQnEBoDL — Srini Mama (@SriniMaama16) February 16, 2021

Vaathi Coming Views on YouTube

The video song of Vaathi Coming has, so far, garnered over 4 crore views on YouTube and the lyrical video has amassed over 12 crore views.

India's Revenge

Coming back to India's victory, the Men in Blue had lost the first match by 217 runs. However, the Virat Kohli's men made a strong comeback in this match by defeating the visitors by 317 runs.

Rohit Sharma's electrifying knock of 161 runs in the first innings and R Ashwin's 106 runs in the second innings helped the home side to register a comfortable win.

Now, the team will head to Ahmedabad for the third (Feb 24-28) and fourth (4-8) tests. Thereafter, both the teams will play five T20 matches and three ODIs.