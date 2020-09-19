Kerala has been in the midst of much turmoil over the past few weeks. Since KT Jaleel's investigation in the Kerala Gold smuggling case, as well as for accepting foreign aid from the UAE consulate in March, the opposition has been in an uproar demanding his resignation.

Now, after interrogation, the customs in Kerala has registered two cases on the Kerala Government. This is with regards to the acceptance of foreign aid which included the Quran and food for distribution in Malapuram. KT Jaleel stands by his statement that he has done nothing wrong.

Two more cases against the Kerala Government

KT Jaleel has been under the scanner for accepting foreign aid from UAE consulate in March on the occasion of Ramzan. The package included copies of the Quran and 18,000 kgs of dates distributed among residents of Malapuram. Since then, he has also been investigated for his links to Swapna Suresh, accused in the Kerala gold smuggling case.

He has been questioned by the NIA and was called in on Friday. Following the questioning, the customs office has registered 2 cases against the Kerala government for accepting foreign aid as well as the distribution of the aid under the FCRA Act, Money Laundering and Customs Act. This has brought KT Jaleel's foreign trips under the scanner as well.

The Customs said that 'some powerful persons' in the state government had accepted the gifts and distributed them. In its official statement, they said, "There were clear cases of violation of Customs Act, Money Laundering Act, and Foreign Contribution Regulation Act as the state government accepted those items brought by diplomats for their personal use by availing tax exemption certificate."

CPM calls opposition's protest 'anti-Quran'

Over the last week, the opposition in Kerala including Congress and BJP have staged massive protests across the state demanding that Education Minister KT Jaleel resign from office. The protests are still continuing in the state.

However, the CPM has stood firmly by the politician. The protest turned violent despite police intervention. Protesters on Friday night bombed the CPM local office in Payyannur, the north local committee office in Kunhimangalam at 1:30 am. Two bombs were used in the blast, which left walls and windows damaged, local reports said. A case has been registered in this regard.

CPM leaders on Friday called the protests by BJP and Congress politically motivated. Kodiyeri Balakrishnan highlighted the protests as 'anti-Quran'. In response, Congress alleged that CPM was trying to 'communalise' the issue.

KT Jaleel still maintains that he had done nothing wrong in his Facebook post, "Nothing will be revealed which isn't there even if any investigation agency asks about it. I am moving forward with paying any attention to anyone, not a single strand of hair on my head has made a mistake." He added, "My haters might be able to kill me. But, can never defeat me."