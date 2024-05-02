Bigg Boss 17 fame Ankita Lokhande, recently essayed the role of Yamunabai in Randeep Hooda's directorial Swatantrya Veer Savarkar.

She was recently approached for Karan Johar's film Student Of The Year 3. However, as reported by various outlets the actor has turned the a pivotal role in Kjo's SOTY 2 as claimed by a News 18 report.

Claim: Ankita Lokhande rejects Karan Johar's SOTY 3.

As per the report, a source close to the actor told News 18, "Yes, Ankita was approached for Student Of The Year 3. I am not sure about the role she was offered but she was definitely asked if she could be a part of the SOTY franchise. However, she has rejected the offer and nobody knows the reason behind her decision."

Fact Check

Contrary to the rumours Ankita Lokhande took to her Instagram stories and refuted rumours of her being offered.

She shared the screenshot of the article and wrote, "Quite flattered by this rumour but this Koffee order wasn't mine to begin with!"

In April, Karan Johar mentioned that Reema Maya would direct the upcoming web series at the Cinevesture International Film Festival (CIFF) in Chandigarh.

Karan was quoted by News 18, "Reema Maya will be directing the digital version of Student of the Year. But it will be her way and definitely not mine because if I enter Reema Maya's world, then I will make it more of an illusion, which is what her name means. I just wanted it to be her voice. She made it her own series."

News of Shanaya's Bollywood launch has been around for the past two years. The star kid was initially set to make her acting debut with Karan Johar's Bedhadak, alongside Lakshya Lalwani and Gurfateh Pirzada.

However, the Shashank Khaitan directorial was reportedly shelved due to script issues. Now, veteran Malayalam actor Mohanlal's upcoming film Vrushabha will finally mark Shanaya's first movie as an actor.

For the unversed, in 2012, Karan Johar introduced Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, and Sidharth Malhotra with his high-school drama, Student of the Year (SOTY). The film was turned into a franchise seven years later with Student of the Year 2 (SOTY 2). Puneet Malhotra directed the second instalment of SOTY, the film was the debut of Ananya Pandey and Tara Sutaria who were seen alongside Tiger Shroff.

Ankita Lokhande made her Bollywood debut in 2019 with Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi. She also starred in Baaghi 3, which featured Tiger Shroff in the lead role.