Deepika Padukone is all set to be back on the big screen with Singham Again. Deepika is the first actress to join Rohit Shetty's cop universe as a female cop. Deepika will be seen sharing the space with Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor, Jackie Shroff, Tiger Shroff and Arjun Kapoor in the film.

Deepika's massy avatar

The movie buffs had been waiting with bated breath for the trailer of Singham Again. However, as soon as it dropped, the trailer left social media divided over Deepika's dialogue delivery. While Ranveer Singh hailed her 'massy' avatar, social media wasn't convinced. And what followed was massive trolling. A section on social media couldn't digest the diction.

Now, amid the trolling, Deepika has spoken about the bad review and criticism she received over her diction in her debut film – Om Shanti Om. She emphasised on how one takes the criticism and turns it into something positive.

Bad reviews for Om Shanti Om

"When my debut movie Om Shanti Om released, there were quite a few bad reviews, but I specifically remember this one bad review which pushed me to work on myself," she said in an interview with Arianna Huffington, Founder of the Huffington Post.

"It spoke about my accent, my diction, my talent and capabilities Negativity is sometimes a good thing, it's what you make of it. The larger picture is what do you do with that criticism, how do you look at it positively," the new mommy further added. In the same interview, DP also spoke about how sleep deprivation and burnout ends up affecting one's decision-making ability.