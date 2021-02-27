The government said on Friday that following the disengagement of Indian and Chinese troops along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Ladakh, it is not in the interest of either side to prolong the remaining boundary issues between the two countries.

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar and China's State Councillor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi had a conversation over phone that lasted for 75 minutes. The Indian Foreign Minister told his Chinese counterpart that "a prolongation of the existing situation was not in the interest of either side. It was, therefore, necessary that the two sides should work towards early resolution of remaining issues", according to a statement issued by the Ministry of External Affairs on Friday.

The two Foreign Ministers discussed the situation along the LAC in Eastern Ladakh and also issues related to the overall India-China relations, as per the statement.

Highlights of call between EAM Jaishankar and Wang Yi