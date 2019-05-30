Kate Middleton and the Queen are quite close. Kate Middleton joined the Royal Family and became the Duchess of Cambridge about ten years ago, so she has quite the advantage over Meghan Markle when it comes to the Queen's favour it seems. But it looks like the monarch's relationship with the Duchess of Cambridge is quite different from her relationship with the Duchess of Sussex.

Reportedly Kate Middleton and the Queen, were spotted together at the Chelsea Flower Show last week when the monarch visited the Duchess of Cambridge's garden at the event. A body language expert has analysed how Her Majesty and Kate interact, and compared their relationship with the monarch and Meghan Markle. Apparently, Royal fans were shocked when Kate Middleton kissed the Queen, with some claiming the move was a breach of royal protocol.

A body language expert has analysed Kate and the Queen, providing Express.co.uk with exclusive insight into their relationship. Body language expert Judi James revealed how the Queen has begun to treat the Duchess of Cambridge "as a friend."

Judi pointed out some noticeable similarities between Kate and the Queen, and claimed Kate is one of the few people who entertains the Queen, and not vice versa.

The expert went on to say that Kate has always been a slow but steady integrator into the royal firm and her slightly traditional approach, making very few if any ripples in continuity, does seem to have resonated with the Queen, who increasingly appears to treat her as a friend as well as a daughter-in-law.

On the other hand, Meghan Markle in not known shirking traditions and breaking protocols. Though Meghan is new to the Royal Family, her inability to not cause ripples may rub the Queen the wrong way. On the other hand, Meghan and the Queen's relationship is "much newer and probably still in the 'forming' stage," Judi said. The expert claimed that the Queen treats Meghan Markle differently to Kate, as she only recently became a member of the Royal Family.

But Meghan still has a few years to earn the Queen's favour as long as she plays by the monarch's rules. You can check out the video here: