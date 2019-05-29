Meghan Markle is a proud mom, but it looks like her first weeks as a mother a proving to be a little more difficult than she had anticipated according to a royal source. And that is saying something, since she is the Duchess of Sussex and has an army of helpers at her disposal. But it seems that Meghan is determined to do everything by herself.

Meghan and Harry are new parents and as such want to spend as much time as they can with their newborn, but Meghan seems to be taking things a little too far. A royal source has claimed that Meghan is so wrapped up in her role as a mother that she won't let anyone else help out, including her mother, Doria. The source said: "Meghan likes to be in control of everything.

"She just can't have anyone be alone with Archie.....She's ignoring help....."No one has looked after him but her."

It is surprising that Meghan Markle doesn't want to use the staff at her disposal. Most mothers would kill to have a staff to take care of their baby while they took some much-needed rest. Her behavior has gotten to the point that one of the nannies stormed out. Meghan is determined to keep any helping hands away from her baby. Even Meghan's mother Doria has also found it difficult to help out.

The source explained: "Meghan will only let Doria hold him for a minute, she literally runs in and out of the shower to snap him back up....."Harry and the mum can hang with Archie but Meghan has to be holding him."

Meghan Markel needs to loosen the reins a bit for the sake of her baby and herself. She can't control every second of baby Archie's life, even if she desperately might want to.