It looks like Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's little stunt might be getting on the Queen's nerves. Reportedly, Prince Harry was issued a stark ultimatum by the Queen ahead of his exit from the Royal Family alongside his wife Meghan Markle, an insider has revealed.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry announced their exit from the Royal Family recently. The Royal couple did so in a bid for financial independence, but as things stand, it looks like they are still depending on the Royal Palace to pay their bills. They also announced that they would be splitting their time between the UK and the United States, with Canada as their base of operations.

Reports have also surfaced that say Meghan is eyeing an extravagant mansion in Canada to set up shop. And yet, neither Meghan nor Harry have announced any concrete plans to put their financial independence into motion.

Reportedly, Meghan has been spending time in Canada with the couple's baby son Archie after last being seen in the UK earlier this month. A palace source has confirmed that he and Meghan had to "agree" to certain terms of protocol before ditching their role within the family.

The insider added: "It was made abundantly clear to Harry, agree to this and then you can go.....By his own admission it was not under the terms he wanted but he had no other option.....There was no halfway house, no half-in-half-out arrangement, and this was the only one on the table."

Apparently, If the couple had continued in their senior position within the Royal Family, they would be unable to use their status to create their own income. But now free of the royal shackles, they are free to chase any roles they deem fit. If this is indeed true, that is quite a sweet deal for the Royal couple.