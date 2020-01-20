Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are taking their first steps after resigning their "senior" roles in the Royal Family. Reportedly, It is expected that they will lose their HRH titles under the conditions of the "Megxit" agreement just as Diana did some 24 years ago. The couple will now be known as Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex. Reportedly, they will be required, however, to drop the titles at some point this coming spring.

We have to say, this seems like a distinction without a difference. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle announced recently that they would be paying back the millions spent on renovating Frogmore Cottage, but the Royal couple have yet to show a concrete earning plan for themselves after their exit. Even now, it looks like the Royal Palace is footing their bill, especially with reports surfacing that Meghan Markle may be eyeing a multi-million dollar mansion to set up shop in Canada.

The mansion in question sits in the most prestigious area of West Vancouver offering breathtaking views across the ocean to the city skyline. It features six bedrooms and five bathrooms across four floors, all with panoramic windows letting in the breezy beach setting.

We have to say, just like the titles, this exit seems purely symbolic. Meghan Markle and Prince Harry announced that they would be exiting the Royal Family in a bid for financial independence and that they would be splitting their time between the UK and the United States with Canada being their base of operations.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have yet to reveal any concrete earning plans, and by the looks of things we don't think those plans will be forthcoming anytime soon.