It looks like the Queen is trying hard to keep her family together. Reportedly, the Queen is helping the Duke and Duchess of Sussex cope with the pressures of royal life, even dropping in for regular visits.

We have to say, that is quite the gesture on the Queen's part, but it looks like the visits aren't appreciated. It was recently revealed that Meghan Markle and Prince Harry may be dissing the Queen this Christmas and may very well be celebrating the holiday with Meghan's mother in the states.

Apparently, the monarch, is doing her best to keep the couple in the royal fold after criticism of them in the media. Courtiers have confirmed the Queen often drives around to see the couple at their Frogmore Cottage home when she is at nearby Windsor Castle. It is understood she disagrees with Harry and Meghan's approach to some of the coverage. And after apparent tensions between Harry and his brother William, the Queen is trying to hold the family together.

But it looks like any wisdom that the Queen wishes o impart to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle on dealing with Royal life may fall on deaf ears. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been losing favour with the public and have been roundly criticized for their recent behavior. Tensions may also be running hight at home after their explosive documentary.

Harry and Meghan, who plan to take a six-week break from official duties to try to recover from a busy few months, will reportedly not join the rest of the Royal Family at Sandringham this Christmas.

The break may be a good idea, but the timing looks like it is meant to send a message, albeit a petulant one. Meghan Markle and Prince Harry seem to be throwing a tantrum of sorts with their Christmas stunt. And we hope that the Queen is forgiving enough to allow the seeming affront.