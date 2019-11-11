The Duke and Duchess of Sussex seem to be getting the hang of social media. Reportedly, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry sent Instagram into meltdown after posting a heartbreaking update on the social media platform.

The Royal couple may finally be trying to get their feet back under them or they may even be trying to get the attention off of them and to bigger things, either way, their latest post seemed to be quite sincere.

Reportedly, Prince Harry met up with Wales rugby legend Gareth Thomas to talk about HIV. The ex-captain recently revealed he is HIV positive and he met the royal at the Twickenham Stoop, which is home of the Harlequins rugby union team. Following their meeting, the Royal Sussex social media team posted an update. They explained that Prince Harry had joined up with Gareth and The Terrence Higgins Trust in a bid to raise awareness for National HIV Testing Week.

In the post, the couple said: "The Duke has been a longtime advocate of HIV awareness, and of eradicating the stigma surrounding the virus - an extension of his mother's legacy....."Not enough people know that thanks to the work of so many over the years, HIV is no longer a death sentence and testing for it is quick and easy."

The stigma surrounding those with HIV is a very real problem, the ostracism that a person with HIV has to deal with could end up causing more trauma than the condition itself. So, kudos to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle fo shining a light on such a difficult topic.

The post continued to explain that the Duke "shared the magnitude" of having a character as iconic as Gareth to help show that with HIV a healthy life can be led.

The post added: "Gareth is an excellent role model for anyone living in fear, and an amazing example of both physical and mental strength."

The post brought attention to the fact that an estimated 1 in 14 people in the UK live with HIV and are still undiagnosed. That is quite a concerning number. Hopefully, with the Royals behind the HIV cause, more people will step out and get themselves tested for their own safety and the safety of others. We have to say that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle may finally be getting their act together.