Meghan Markle and Prince Harry may have had enough of the criticism. The couple Sussex is apparently trying to distance itself from the public.

Reportedly, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are "politely disconnecting" themselves from the public, according to a body language expert. The royal couple made their first public appearance of the month at Westminster Abbey's Field of Remembrance to view the plots of tiny crosses erected by regiments, military units and other organisations associated with the First World War and other conflicts.

It is known that The Field of Remembrance is an event organised every November by the Poppy Factory to commemorate those who have lost their lives in the Armed Forces. Body-language expert Blanca Cobb keenly observed proceedings and provided some fascinating insights into Meghan and Harry's state of mind.

She claims that the royal couple is happy to engage with the public, but they're doing so at a distance while remaining very emotionally connected to each other.

If that observation is true, it would make sense that the couple would lean on each other when the world seems to have turned against them. But we have to say that it's their own behavior that has brought such criticism to bear.

Even now, instead of acknowledging their part and trying to be better, they are digging in and becoming more combative with lawsuits and now if the body language expert is right, they are further distancing themselves from the public. They should be working on ways to win back public favour.

Pointing to a photo showing Meghan and Harry looking adoringly at one another, Ms. Cobb says: "It's really obvious there's only one person who has Meghan's attention, and that's her husband, Harry.

"Along with what Meghan and Harry have said about media scrutiny, this image shows that they're pulling into themselves."

If so, it would be further detrimental to the Royal couple's public image.