It looks like Meghan Markle and Chelsy Davy may have something in common. Reportedly, Meghan Markle's emotional ITV interview revealed how the Duchess of Sussex is struggling with life in the spotlight – and Prince Harry's ex-girlfriend Chelsy Davy also spoke about her turmoil over the same pressures of royal life.

It is no secret that Meghan Markle has found it difficult to adjust to Royal life ever since she married Prince Harry. And apparently, the Duchess of Susses has Royal observers concerned after she spoke out in an emotional interview with ITV's Tom Bradby.

In "Harry & Meghan: An African Journey", the Duchess of Sussex spoke candidly about her struggles with getting used to life in the spotlight. She even revealed that her friends had warned her off royal life with Prince Harry.

Before joining the Royal Family, Meghan Markle was a successful Hollywood star, and as such was well versed in the sacrifice and protection of her privacy. However, it looks like Meghan still wasn't prepared for what Royal life entailed.

Meghan Markle's former agent Gina Nelthorpe-Cowne recently told MailOnline that she had indeed tried to talk to Meghan about how her privacy would suffer if she became a member of the Royal Family. She said: "I said, 'This is serious. This is the end of your normal life, the end of your privacy – everything.....But she just held up her hand and said: 'Stop. I don't want to hear any negativity. This is a happy time for us.'"

And it looks like it isn't just Meghan Markle who has had trouble with Royal life. One of Prince Harry's most famous exes, Chelsy Davy has even opened up about how she ended the relationship because she "couldn't cope" with the glare of the spotlight.

She told the Daily Mail: "It was so full-on: crazy and scary and uncomfortable....."I found it very difficult when it was bad. I couldn't cope."

Well, being a Royal is no mean feat, but all things considered, it does look like Meghan may finally find her stride as a Royal.