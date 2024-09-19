Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Aaradhya Bachchan have dominated the social space with their vibrant presence at SIIMA. The mother-daughter duo attended the South Indian International Movie Awards 2024 and won hearts. From being a cheerleader for her mother to capturing her moments, Aaradhya won hearts with her manners.

However, the cherry on the cake was the little Bachchan girl touching the feet of legendary Shiva Rajkumar at the awards ceremony. Ever since the video went viral, netizens have been praising Aaradhya for her humility and Aishwarya for her great parenting skills.

"That girl has been taught right things respect to elders," wrote a user.

Social media reactions

"She's so respectful. She has won as a mother honestly," another user commented.

"Her daughter is her biggest cheerleader & supporter, Aish actually won, she raised an absolute legend girl! The Mother-daughter bond went so well together," read a comment.

"Queen has raised a princess," read another comment.

"I have not seen any celebrity child having this respect towards other. Neither big stars like Kajol, raveena, shilpa , or anyone has raised their children like this innocence and respect. She is truly a real miss world," a social media user opined.

"Nice gesture by Aaradhya. It is lovely to see shivanna, Vikram and Aishwarya in one frame," a person commented on the video.

"Great parenting skills by Aishwarya, brilliant upbringing," a fan wrote.

"More than that the way her daughter takes aashirwad (blessings) from shiva anna", "Aishwarya Rai has a well-behaved daughter", "Mother's roots are from Karnataka and same is been reciprocated to daughter so well" were some more comments.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan won the Best Actress award for her performance as Nandini in Mani Ratnam's Ponniyin Selvan: II. The former Miss World thanked Aaradhya for being by her side in her viral thank you speech.