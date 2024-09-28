The IIFA Utsavam 2024 Awards started on a banger note, with who's who from the celebs making a head-turning appearance at the prestigious award ceremony in Abu Dhabi.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, the timeless beauty of Indian cinema, graced the green carpet with her daughter Aaradhya Bachchan. The mother-daughter duo were dressed in Manish Malhotra's intricately designed ensembles.

What did she wear?

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan donned a black, floor-length jacket featuring antique gold cut dana embroidery and silk lapels. Her ensemble had opulent floral embellishments, metal stars, and fine details. The embroidery work was done in antique gold, crafted with precision, and added a vibrant contrast to the black canvas. White Aaradhya wore a white overcoat with floral embellishments and black pants with boots.

The actor received mixed reviews for her outfit. On the green carpet, Aishwarya posed with Aaradhya. The actor also took selfies with fans and media.

Queen of hearts: Aishwarya Rai hugs a female fan who cried inconsolably seeing her icon; Aishwarya, Aaradhya take selfies with media

A clip that has gone viral shows a female anchor who is also a fan, got overwhelmed seeing Aishwarya and broke down seeing her. Aishwarya calmed her down and hugged her.

Fans on social media have lauded the video.

A user wrote, "First time I've seen a different avatar of Aishwarya Rai... and I'm loving it."

The anchor got so emotional seeing Aishwarya in real that she started crying??#AishwaryaRai pic.twitter.com/8nf5vh4Axd — God Bless Me (@sidharth0800) September 27, 2024

Another mentioned, "That's everyone's reaction after meeting Aishwarya for the first time. She is so humble and warm."

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan won the Best Actress award

Day one of the IIFA Awards started with IIFA Utsavam 2024, a prestigious event honouring the finest talents from the Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada film industries.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan won the Best Actress award for her stunning performance in Ponniyin Selvan: II, while Mani Ratnam bagged the Best Director award for the same film.