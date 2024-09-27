Shah Rukh Khan truly meant it when he said 'he is the last of the stars'. The king of Bollywood jetted off to Abu Dhabi to host IIFA Awards with Karan Johar on Thursday. The actor who garners a huge fan following was mobbed at the Mumbai airport.

SRK was dressed in an all-black outfit, pairing black pants, a t-shirt, and a cap. He kept his look casual and simple. Several videos and pictures have surfaced online.

The clips show the actor getting mobbed at the airport, some clips also show fans pushing the actor to take selfies with his. As the actor was surrounded by security, he did turn back to wave at the media or fans.

Fans were quick to share videos and pictures of the star on social media which captures what all happened at the airport.

A clip that has gone viral shows, Shah Rukh Khan is seen stepping out of his car, surrounded by bodyguards. A female fan began shouting his name, and the girl rushed past security causing him to almost lose his balance. The female fan screamed, "Shah Rukh, Khuda ka waasta ruk jao Shah Rukh" ( Please wait SRK).

However, SRK neither smiled nor waved at his fans before heading inside.

IIFA will be held from September 27 to 29 in Abu Dhabi. The event starts with IIFA Utsavam, celebrating South Indian cinema, including Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada films.

Work Front

SRK is gearing up for his next movie, King, directed by Sujoy Ghosh. The film also stars Abhishek Bachchan and Suhana Khan.