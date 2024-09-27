'Aardhaya doesn't study, have exams, school?': Netizens wonder as Aishwarya Rai, Aardhaya Bachchan papped walking hand-in-hand in Abu Dhabi

Bollywood actor Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and her daughter Aaradhya returned from Paris Fashion Week on Wednesday morning and on Thursday night the mother-daughter duo were spotted at Mumbai airport, heading to Abu Dhabi for IIFA 2024.

Several videos of Aishwarya and Abhishek have surfaced online that show Aaradhya and Aishwarya jetting off to Abu Dhabi sans Abhishek and Jaya Bachchan.

'Aardhaya doesn't study, have exams, school?': Netizens wonder as Aishwarya Rai and Aardhaya Bachchan papped walking hand-in-hand in Abu Dhabi

In a video that surfaced online, Aishwarya is dressed in a stylish black jacket and opted for a sleek black backpack. Aaradhya wore a comfortable, pastel green sweatshirt and kept her tresses open and middled and parted as always. And Aaradhya who has gotten rid of bangs had her hair side-parted. Both smiled and waved at the paps.

Netizens were amused seeing the mother-daughter duo holding hands and getting papped every other day at the airport.

First, they jetted off to Dubai for SIIMA awards, then Paris for fashion week and now Aishwarya and Aaradhya were seen heading to Abu Dhabi for IIFA. A section of netizens believed that when Aaradhya studies, she doesn't have school or exams, as she is always attending events with her mother.

A user wrote, "Did she quit school?"

Another asked, "How many holidays does her school give her?"

About IIFA

The awards ceremony will begin on September 27 and will last till September 29, with Shah Rukh Khan and Karan Johar set to host, and exciting performances lined up by Kriti Sanon, Shahid Kapoor, Rekha and Janhvi Kapoor.

Meanwhile, as Aishwarya has been making solo public appearances, a section of netizens are curious to see whether the rest of the Bachchan family will join her in Abu Dhabi.

Several reports of rift cropped in since the time Anant Ambani has not been spotted with her in-laws at public events, leading to speculation. It all started with Anant Ambani's wedding when Aishwarya posed with Aaradhya while the rest of the Bachchan family was seen posing with Shewta, Navya Naveli Nanda and Jaya Bachchan.

Bachchans didn't cheer for Aishwarya winning an award.

Earlier this year, Aishwarya's fans were disappointed when Amitabh Bachchan made a post celebrating the iconic Kajra Re song but did not mention Aishwarya despite her central role in the track. Big B focused solely on Amitabh and Abhishek Bachchan's performances, sidelining Aishwarya.