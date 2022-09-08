Queen Elizabeth, 96, is under medical supervision after doctors were concerned for her health. A statement from Buckingham Palace said in a statement that the queen is comfortable at Balmoral Castle in Scotland. The Queen hasn't been hospitalised.

"Following further evaluation this morning, the Queen's doctors are concerned for Her Majesty's health and have recommended she remain under medical supervision," a statement said. "The Queen remains comfortable and at Balmoral."

Prince Charles has travelled to Balmoral to visit the Queen amid health concerns. Duke of Cambridge is said to be on his way, BBC reported.

People are wishing the Queen a speedy recovery, as many have shared their messages on social media.

"The whole country will be deeply concerned by the news from Buckingham Palace this lunchtime. My thoughts - and the thoughts of people across our United Kingdom - are with Her Majesty The Queen and her family at this time," Prime Minister Liz Truss tweeted.

The announcement by Buckingham Palace comes a day after the Queen cancelled a meeting of her Privy Council and was asked to rest. The Queen had presided over the ceremonial handing of power to the new PM Liz Truss on Tuesday at Balmoral.

Queen Elizabeth II is the longest-serving monarch of the UK. She has already named her successor to be Prince Charles, who is handling many of the queen's duties alongside other members of the royal family.

This is a developing story...