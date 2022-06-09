The Platinum Jubilee of Queen Elizabeth II, the longest-serving monarch of the UK, has turned into a grand event not just in the UK, but also in India. The British Deputy High Commission in Bengaluru hosted its annual Queen's Birthday Party (QBP) on Thursday, and turned it into a grand affair attended by the who's who of Bengaluru.

This year's celebration holds special significance as the UK marks the Queen's Platinum Jubilee. The Queen has ruled for longer than any other Monarch in British history. The event was graced by moguls from the political as well as entrepreneurial realms, who turned the event into a grand success.

Dr. C.N. Ashwathnarayan, Minister for Information Technology, Biotechnology, Science & Technology, Higher Education, Skill Development, and Entrepreneurship & Livelihood, represented the Karnataka government at the celebrations. There were other dignitaries from Government, captains of industry, Chevening alumni and leaders from the fields of arts, civil society, culture, and sports such as former India cricket captain Anil Kumble, two-time Grammy winner Ricky Kej, wildlife filmmaker Amoghavarsha and actor Danish Sait, were also in attendance.

Harish Bhat, Brand Custodian, Tata Sons, said: "The Tata Group is delighted to partner with the British High Commission in India for the Queen's Birthday Party celebrations. The Tata group's global footprint spans more than 100 countries in six continents, with a significant presence in the United Kingdom. Tata is amongst the largest industrial employers in the UK, operating in over 40 locations."

Anna Shotbolt, British Deputy High Commissioner and Deputy Trade Commissioner South Asia, expressed her excitement to be a part of the grand event.

"My first week coincided with International Women's Day and since that event, I have so been so lucky to have met inspiring women here. We are here to celebrate one woman in particular, Her Majesty the Queen and her 70 years of service she has given the United Kingdom and the Commonwealth," Shotbolt said.

Queen's birthday party 2022

Similar celebrations were organised by British High Commission in other countries, including Dhaka. Millions of people around the world joined in Platinum Jubilee celebrations as TV channels and reporters flock to London to cover event. More than 200,000 local events and street parties expected across the UK over the four-day bank holiday weekend were held.

Tens of thousands of people took to the streets of London for celebrations that include military parades, concerts and cultural shows, Xinhua news agency reported. The Queen briefly appeared Sunday afternoon on the balcony of Buckingham Palace, her royal residence in central London, at the end of day-long pageant featuring street arts, music and carnival in central London.

"When it comes to how to mark 70 years as your queen, there is no guidebook to follow... But I have been humbled and deeply touched that so many people have taken to the streets to celebrate my Platinum Jubilee," the 96-year-old monarch said in a statement on Sunday, capping the four-day national celebrations.