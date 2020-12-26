Deepfake videos have become a concern as it becomes impossible to learn if the video is fake or real. Recently, a deepfake video of Queen Elizabeth II surfaced online where the Queen is seen delivering UK's Channel 4 her annual, Alternative Christmas Message.

The deepfake video is created by the visual effects studio Framestore as they want to warn of the dangers of disinformation and fake news.

In the nearly minute-long clip, the fake version of Queen Elizabeth II is seen sitting at her desk in front of a Christmas tree.

"On the BBC, I haven't always been able speak plainly and from the heart," said the deepfake queen, voiced by actor Debra Stephenson. "So I am grateful to Channel 4 for giving me the opportunity to say whatever I like, without anyone putting words in my mouth."

The fake Queen added that 2020 has been a challenging year for everyone and this has been a year when most of the people are thankful for toilet roll.

An alternative message for a very alternative year. Watch on Christmas Day, 3:25pm. #AltXmas pic.twitter.com/L0qYL8jncI — Channel 4 (@Channel4) December 23, 2020

"One thing that has sustained many of us is our families," the deepfake queen added. "Which is why I was so saddened by the departure of Harry and Meghan. There are few things more hurtful than someone telling you they prefer the company of Canadians."

Queen Elizabeth II real Christmas message:

Amid the latest reports that a new strain of the COVID-19 virus has been discovered in the United Kingdom, several strict protocols have been taken into effect. The Queen herself is spending Christmas in lockdown away from the rest of her family members.

In her Christmas 2020 speech, Queen Elizabeth II says that in many ways 2020 has brought all of us together. The year 2020 has been considered as one of the worst years in recent years and as per Her Majesty, the year that has brought financial problems, and sickness, has proved that humanity has shone together amid all the adversities.

"Good Samaritans have emerged across society showing care and respect for all, regardless of gender, race, and background, reminding us that each one of us is special and equal in the eyes of God."

As we earlier reported, as part of Royal Family Christmas traditions, all the family members celebrate the Holiday at the Queen's Sandringham House. However, they are spending COVID-19 away from each other, adhering to the lockdown protocols.

"Some mourning the loss of those dear to them and others missing friends and family members distanced for safety when all they really want for Christmas is a simple hug or a squeeze of the hand. If you are among them you are not alone," the Queen added, via Newshub.