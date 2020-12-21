Christmas 2020 holidays are upon us, which means that lots of time with family and friends -- however, given the Coronavirus condition, several communities are trying very hard to follow social distancing. Like any other family, even the Royals have their own set of traditions, many of which get carried out within the castle or estate.

Earlier today, the UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced that the country could not continue with Christmas as earlier planned due to the ongoing fear of COVID-19. The Prime Minister announced that a new tier-four would be introduced in London, Kent, Essex, and Bedfordshire from midnight, and a stay-at-home order will be issued to residents. So, it means that most of the British citizens will be celebrating Christmas 2020 within closed doors, just like the Royals.

Here's a list of some of the Royal Family traditions that might surprise you:

Queen's pre-Christmas lunch:

Every year, the Queen plans her annual Christmas party, which 50 members of the extended royal family, including Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and Prince Goerge, Princess Charlotte, Prince Louis, and others, attend. Given the ongoing Coronavirus condition, there are chances that the pre-Christmas 2020 lunch will not take place in all its glory.

Christmas Cards:

The Royals never miss a year of Christmas cards, and their recipient lists are extensive. Every year, the Queen and Prince Philip send about 750 hand-signed holiday cards.

One of the Royal family experts revealed in the past that "The Queen signs every Christmas card she sends, as does Prince Philip. All the staff gets a card, then friends get a card. There are people you've got send cards to and people you want to send cards to, but every card is signed by both of them."

Christmas at Sandringham Estate:

The Royal family acquired the Sandringham Estate in 1862, and since then, it has been their go-to place to celebrate Christmas. The Queen gifted Kate Middleton and Prince William a place of their own on the estate, Anmer Hall.

Train to Sandringham Estate:

The Sandringham Estate is roughly 100 miles North of London, and the Royal Family travels there by train to King's Lynn Station in Norfolk.

Christmas Tree:

Just like any other thing, even the Christmas tree is royal. The Royal family's Sandringham House Christmas tree is a 20-feet-tall spruce tree decorated with family heirlooms.