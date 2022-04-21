Queen Elizabeth II Publishes First Instagram Post Close
Queen Elizabeth II Publishes First Instagram Post

The UK's Queen Elizabeth II will celebrate her 96th birthday on Thursday in Sandringham, where she will be joined by her family and friends.

On Twitter, The Royal Family account released a photograph to mark her birthday, showing the Queen with two ponies.

"Taken last month in the grounds of Windsor Castle, The Queen is pictured with two of her fell ponies, Bybeck Katie and Bybeck Nightingale," the account said.

A BBC report said Britain's longest-lived monarch had travelled by helicopter to her Norfolk estate and is expected to stay in a cottage on the estate particularly liked by her late husband, Prince Philip.

Queen Elizabeth II
Queen Elizabeth IIIANS

The Queen was in Sandringham earlier this year when she marked her accession to the throne in 1952.

Birthday wishes have been sent by Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Labour leader Keir Starmer and gun salutes will be fired.

Queen Elizabeth IIs 2017 Christmas Speech
Queen Elizabeth II

A Barbie doll celebrating the legacy of the Queen is being released to commemorate her Platinum Jubilee, featuring a recreation of her wedding tiara and an ivory gown fitted with a blue ribbon.

Also Read