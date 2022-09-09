UK's longest-serving monarch, Queen Elizabeth II passed away at Balmoral on Thursday at the age of 96 and reigning for 70 years. Confirming the death of the Queen, Buckingham Palace said "The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon."

Prince Charles III, the eldest son of the queen and the next King and head of state of the UK and 15 Commonwealth nations, said the "death of my beloved mother, Her Majesty The Queen, is a moment of the greatest sadness for me and all members of my family."

Elizabeth II passed away surrounded by her family, including her four sons and her two grandsons the Duke Of Cambridge, Prince William and the Duke of Sussex, Prince Harry.

One-day state mourning in India

The Ministry of Home Affairs has announced one-day state mourning as a mark of respect for the passing away of Queen Elizabeth II. On September 11, the National Flag will be flown at half-mast across India on all buildings and no official entertainment will be held on the day.

"Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland passed away on 8th September 2022. As a mark of respect to the departed dignitary, the Government of India has decided that there will be one day State Mourning on September 11th throughout India. On the day of Mourning, the National Flag will be flown at half mast throughout India on all buildings where the National Flag is flown regularly and there will be no official entertainment on the day," the ministry said.

"Stalwart of our times"

Reacting to the news of the queen's passing, India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi described Elizabeth II as "stalwart of our times."

"Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II will be remembered as a stalwart of our times. She provided inspiring leadership to her nation and people. She personified dignity and decency in public life. Pained by her demise. My thoughts are with her family and people of UK in this sad hour", said PM Modi in a tweet while paying tribute to her.

Prime Minister Modi recalled his meeting with Queen Elizabeth II during the UK visit in subsequent tweet and said, "I had memorable meetings with Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II during my UK visits in 2015 and 2018. I will never forget her warmth and kindness. During one of the meetings she showed me the handkerchief Mahatma Gandhi gifted her on her wedding. I will always cherish that gesture".