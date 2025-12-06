Congratulations are in order for Sara Khan, who tied the knot with Sunil Lahri's son, Krish Pathak, two months after their court marriage in both Hindu and Muslim rituals. The duo got married following Hindu customs by taking the 'Saat Phere' and also performed the 'Nikaah' ceremony, respecting each other's religions.

Sara Khan ties the knot with Ramayan fame Sunil Lahri's son Krish Pathak as per Hindu rituals, flaunts sindoor

The newlywed bride, Sara, looked breathtakingly beautiful in a red bridal outfit during the Hindu marriage ceremony; she flaunted sindoor and wore red bangles. For her nikaah ceremony, she opted for an ivory-gold ensemble.

Taking to Instagram, Sara shared stunning photos from her wedding capsule that captured beautiful moments from her special day. Radiating joy, she wrote, "QUBOOL HAI se SAAT PHERE tak... Our love wrote its own script, and both our worlds said yes, KriSa."

Sara also posted multiple pictures from their reception, where she posed with friends such as Mrinal Navell, Deepshikha Nagpal, Tanaaz, and Sheen Savita Dass, among others. Fans and followers showered the couple with congratulations.

Earlier, pictures from their Haldi ceremony had also gone viral. In the videos, Sara and Krish were seen dancing their hearts out. Sara wore a bright yellow lehenga paired with floral accessories.

Sara got married to Krish on October 6 in a court ceremony after dating for a year. Sharing pictures, Sara wrote, "Sealed Together. Two faiths. One Script. Infinite Love. The signatures are sealed. 'Qubool Hai' se 'Saat Phere' tak, the vows await this DECEMBER – Two hearts, Two cultures, One Forever."

After their court marriage, Sara shared a video addressing the negativity surrounding her interfaith union.

According to Bombay Times, Sara and Krish met on a dating app about a year ago, instantly connected, and are now happily married. Krish Pathak is the son of Sunil Lahri, who played Lakshman in Ramanand Sagar's Ramayan. This marks Sara Khan's second marriage; she was previously married to actor Ali Merchant in a televised Islamic wedding on Bigg Boss 4 in 2010, but the couple parted ways a year later in 2011.

About Sara Khan

Television actress Sara Khan is known for her roles in popular shows such as Sapna Babul Ka... Bidaai, Preet Se Bandhi Ye Dori Ram Milaayi Jodi, Sasural Simar Ka, and many more.