Congratulations are in order for Bigg Boss 4 fame Saaraa Khan! The actor has tied the knot for the second time with actor Krish Pathak through a court marriage under the Special Marriage Act and gave her fans a sneak peek into the ceremony.

Saaraa took to Instagram to share her wedding photos. The beautiful carousel post shows her kissing her husband after her court marriage.

The first image of the actor's Instagram post shows the couple signing their marriage certificate under the Special Marriage Act, 1954. While Saaraa's hands, adorned with bridal mehendi and bangles. Another photo shows the couple sharing a cosy selfie, forming a heart symbol with their hands.

For her wedding, Saaraa wore a navy-blue traditional outfit, while Krish opted for a cream sherwani.

The caption read, "Sealed Together. Two faiths. One Script. Infinite Love... The signatures are sealed. 'Qubool Hai' se 'Saat Phere' tak, the vows await this DECEMBER – Two hearts, two cultures, one forever. Our love story is crafting a union where faiths blend, not divide. Because when Love is the headline, everything else becomes a beautiful subplot. So give us your blessing, as this union is for all. #KriSa #SaraForKrish #BrandedWithLove #MadeInIndiaLove."

If you are an avid TV viewer, you must have seen Saaraa Khan in Sapna Babul Ka...Bidaai. The actor became a household name after that and went on to work in shows like Preet Se Bandhi Ye Dori Ram Milayi Jodi. Following this, she has also been a popular face in reality television. The couple had previously collaborated on a music single titled Dar Dar Jaun.

Saaraa was earlier married to actor Ali Merchant, and their wedding was famously live-streamed on Bigg Boss Season 4.

With their court marriage now complete, Saaraa and Krish have hinted at a grand wedding celebration to be held in December 2025.