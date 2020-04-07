Rakul Preet Singh is one of the known Bollywood faces that is spotted outside the gym, regularly. The fitness freak follows an extensive workout routine and makes sure that she eats healthy and homemade food.

Due to the lockdown, all the gyms and public places are closed so all the Bollywood actors, including Rakul Preet, has been working out at home and have been sharing several videos and pictures from her workout sessions.

Rakul Preet is known for her chiselled and toned body, along with her extensive workout routines. She has been sharing her workout videos with fans and followers from a very long time now. Ever since the lockdown has begun Rakul has indulged herself into yoga and is trying to make sure that she maintains her figure while the gyms are closed.

Motivating all her fans to workout at home, yesterday, she shared a post-yoga glow selfie of herself after a healthy yoga session. Rakul has previously also shared the post-workout in which she was spotted san makeup, looking extremely beautiful and flawless. De De Pyaar De star Rakul has been doing yoga under the guidance of her trainer, Anshuka Parwani.

Do things that you never found the time for

In the past also, Rakul has shared the secret behind acing the yoga postures and inspired her fans. Last month, she posted a picture of herself in an 'Upward Bow (Wheel)' yoga pose and wrote, "Excuses never burn calories who knew home furniture makes for the best props . don't let #self quarantine stop your growth . Do things that you never found the time for !! #yogahacks by @anshukayoga ❤️❤️"

She was last seen in the movie Shimla Mirch along with Rajkumar Rao and Hema Malini. Before the coronavirus outbreak led to the lockdown, Rakul was spotted shooting with Arjun Kapoor for her upcoming family drama-comedy, in Punjab. Arjun took his Instagram to share the picture with his co-star Rakul and wrote, " Sitting at home missing work & being on set but safety first always. One has to pause sometimes, stop & soak it all in, take a moment & breathe after sprinting so much before we can even begin thinking of walking again... #mondaymusings #thinkingoutloud #selfieking #setlife #westilldonthaveatitle #quarantineandchill"