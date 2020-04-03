Arjun Kapoor has been finding unique ways to kill boredom in quarantined. From working out at home to binge-watching classics like Hera Pheri and The Revenant, Ishqzaade fame has been enjoying the free time that he has got.

Interacting with his fans, he even shared his future plans and asked for the recommendations on movies and series to watch. Not only did he ask the fans about their preference between movies and series, but also shared the list of movies that can be watched during the lockdown. But looks like it didn't go well with sister Anshula Kapoor.

Siblings have a natural tendency to disagree on everything and it seems like it's same with Arjun and Anshula. As Anshula thought Arjun recommendation of movies was a bit intense the last time, he decided to spread Valentine's day love in April.

Arjun recommends movies

The list of his latest recommended movies on Instagram under #ArjunRecommends #WeekendWatch is filled with love, perfect to watch with your beau. His list includes Irfan Khan starter The Lunchbox, along with other movies that are available on Netflix.

He shared a video which starts with, "The romantic movies that every guy has seen but deny that they have seen them." Panipat fame captioned the video and wrote, "So @anshulakapoor has been complaining that all my recommendations were heavy-duty.. here's something different.. Presenting - Valentines in April Don't forget to text your crush once you finish watching these. "

List of Movies Suggested by Arjun Kapoor:

1. Two Weeks Notice

2. Crazy, Stupid, Love

3. Notting Hill

4. My Best Friend's Wedding

5. The Lunchbox

6. The Proposal

7. Friends With Benefits

8. The Ugly Truth

Chachu Sanjay Kapoor once again dropped a hilarious comment and asked Arjun to include his movie 'Prem' on his list. He wrote, "Please add Prem in this list ❤️@arjunkapoor ". His Panipat co-star also dropped some suggestions and wrote, "The Notebook ♥️, P.S. I love you ❤️, Before Sunrise♥️". We wonder if Arjun was also missing Malaika Arora while watching these movies. The couple was last spotted during Janta Curfew, supporting and cheering for the Corona warriors.