Coronavirus has hit us hard and everyone including celebrities is cooped up for the next 20 days or less. Neither can you go out nor anyone can come inside your home. Well, those are the rules. Bollywood actors are busy entertaining and posting their workout and house cleaning videos, some of them are also cooking and sweeping the floor. From Katrina, Kareena, Deepika to Kartik these Bollywood actors are making sure that every citizen stays safe during the lockdown period.

However, we all know that rumors are a part of everyone's lives. WhatsApp groups are filled with rumours and make us divert from the truth. Actors and government are making sure we don't fall prey to unnecessary rumour and start believing in WhatsApp forwards. As there are two sides of the same coin, where on a bunch of actors are helping us stay away from rumors some of them are posting exactly what the WhatsApp forwards are. During these self quartine days, however, bored we might get one should not follow some actors blindly and should refrain from following their footsteps.

International Business Times brings to you things that you shouldn't do during quarantine as these celebs do. From Amitabh Bachchan spreading misinformation about coronavirus, stepping out and partying like Kanika Kapoor, hitting the gym like Shahid and Mira.

Amitabh Bachchan

Bachchan is one of the most bankable and trusted actors in B-town, people follow him blindly. He is one of the most active Twitter users, he blogs and tweets at the speed of light. However, with the ongoing curfew and lockdown actors are voicing out their opinion over coronavirus. Naturally, Bachchan took over social media and tweeted about the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-announcement of Janata Curfew coinciding with Amavasya and got trolled. People certainly didn't expect a learned person like him to believe in such things. Later he deleted the Tweet.

Well, if this wasn't enough this morning Big B again landed into trouble. After he tweeted a video where he talks of Chinese experts discovering that the common housefly, which sits on excreta, can transmit the coronavirus. The video was retweeted by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"Chinese experts have discovered that the coronavirus can survive in human excreta for weeks. Even if the patients recover fully, the virus can survive in his excreta for a few weeks. If a fly were to sit on such a person's excreta, and then sit on fruits, vegetables or other food items, the disease can spread further," says Bachchan in Hindi, in the video posted on Wednesday, where he calls for a Jan Andolan in the lines of Swachch Bharat Andolan under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and the polio eradication movement, to fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

However, Lav Aggarwal, the ministry of health and family welfare's joint secretary Lav Aggrawal, dismissed the idea at a press conference on Thursday.

Big B's tweet had read, "T 3481 - A study in the @TheLancet shows that coronavirus lingers on human excreta much longer than in respiratory samples. Come on India, We are going to fight this! Use your toilet: Har koi, har roz, hamesha. Darwaza Band toh Beemari Band! @swachhbharat @narendramodi @PMOIndia." Meanwhile, Big B has now deleted his tweet on the same.

Kanika Kapoor

Well, we all know Baby doll singer Kanika's travel history. After returning to India from the UK she headed to Lucknow from Mumbai. She refused to get herself checked at the airport and fleed from the spot. After going to Lucknow she partied with politicians and bureaucrats. Ignoring the government rules of self-isolation she did everything which was against the law, which resulted in Kanika testing positive for COVID-19. She didn't stop there, she accused the doctors of SGPGIMS, where she is admitted that they are mistreating her not giving them food. She then posted a message on Instagram saying she is batling with coronavirus and one must take care and later deleted the post. not adhering to the laws of the government and taking people's lives in hand Kanika's COVID-19 has landed her in trouble as Three FIRs have been lodged against the singer.

Shahid Kapoor and Mira

Shahid Kapoor is a fitness-conscious in Mumbai who spends hours every day, the coronavirus pandemic has hoit everyone but more evidently taken away long working out hours for this actor. The state government of Maharastra has decided to shut the gyms from March 15 owing to serious health issues, However, Shahid didn't obey the rules and at 5: 30 pm along with his wife Mira stepped in his gym at Bandra at the VIP section with gloves. The papz took his picture with his wife and to avoid getting clicked he used a different exit. After the entire fiasco, BMC sealed his AntiGravity Club Bandra where Shahid works out.

If this wasn't enough, Shahid Kapoor has headed off to Beas in Punjab with his family amidst the ongoing coronavirus in India. Reportedly, Shahid Kapoor is a devoted follower of Radha Saomi Satsang Beas. According to media sources, Shahid Kapoor also owns a house in the Dera premises. However, owing to the coronavirus lockdown, Dera has been shut down following the government's order which requires all religious places of worship to stay shut down. However, the people who have houses in the Dera premises have been allowed to stay here. Once again he has broken the rule.

Emraan Hashmi

Coronavirus was first reported in the city of Wuhan in China last year and is now present in over 170 countries across the globe. While there is no clear evidence that the coronavirus was transmitted from a bat, Emraan Hashmi made such a case with his latest tweet on social media.

And all this because some person thousands of miles away wanted to have a freakish culinary experience like eating a BAT ...??? — Emraan Hashmi (@emraanhashmi) March 26, 2020

Taking to the social media site Twitter, Emraan shared a tweet that suggested that because someone in China consumed an infected bat, it lead to the coronavirus pandemic. He wrote, "And all this because some person thousands of miles away wanted to have a freakish culinary experience like eating a BAT."

Sonam Kapoor

Hey guys @TheKanikakapoor came back on the 9th. India was not self isolating but playing Holi. — Sonam K Ahuja (@sonamakapoor) March 21, 2020

Baby Doll's fame singer Kanika Kapoor grabbed all headlines after she confirmed that she was tested positive for coronavirus. Kanika, who recently returned from London, reportedly attended a high profile party in Lucknow. She faced a lot of flak on social media after the reports of her attending parties hit the internet. However, she also got support from some of her industry friends including Sonam Kapoor who tweeted, 'Hey guys @TheKanikakapoor came back on the 9th. India was not self-isolating but playing Holi..'. Sonam's tweet didn't go down well with the netizens who trolled her on social media. She shouldn't have made such a statement like this knowing the fact that everyone who comes from abroad has to adhere to rules and need to self-isolate.