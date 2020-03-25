The world is under lockdown for 21 days and it's not only for us but even celebrities are bearing the brunt of being quarantined. Some are missing their near and dear ones and wanting to go meet them, while many of them have made a mutual decision to bury the hatchet and come together under one roof to fight against COVID-19.

Hrithik Roshan, who got divorced from Sussane Khan in 2014, became emotional after his former wife Sussanne Khan temporarily moved back with him to take care of their sons together.

An emotional Hrithik took to social media and penned down a heartfelt note and couldn't thank his former wife enough for appreciating co-parenting during the time of the global pandemic.

Hrithik's post read as, "It is unimaginable for me, as a parent, to think of having to be separated from my children at a time when the country is practicing lockdowns. It is heartwarming to see the world come together as one in this time of deep uncertainty and possibility of months of social distancing and potential lockdowns for several weeks perhaps. While the world talks about humanity coming together, I think it represents more than just an idea especially for parents sharing custody of their kids. How to keep their kids close to them without infringing on the right of the other who also has an equal right to be with his/her children."

Along with the post, he uploaded a candid picture of Sussanne sitting in bed, sipping coffee and beautifully described her co-parenting gesture, "This is a picture of dear Sussanne (my ex-wife), who has graciously volunteered to temporarily move out of her home so that our children are not disconnected indefinitely from either one of us. Thank you Sussanne for being so supportive and understanding in our journey of co-parenting,"

Enjoying his time with his kids, Hrithik Roshan posted a throwback picture from the trip on his social media and wrote, "Throwback to a different kind of self-isolation when we slept under the stars with nobody around for miles except foxes, wildebeest, snakes and lizards." He further talked about the place, "The Makgadikgadi Pan is a salt pan situated in the middle of the dry savanna of north-eastern Botswana. It's one of the largest salt flats in the world. An area larger than Switzerland. .Adventures of 2015. #neverstopexploring #neverstopcreating #adventurers #BFF #staycurious #funtakeswork."

The actor went on to drop a message for their guide in Botswana, named Super. Asking about his well-being in the times of coronavirus outbreak, he wrote, "The name of our guide was Super. My dear Super if you happen to see this, I hope you are safe and well. Ray, Ridz and I remember you fondly."

Earlier this week Hrithik shared a picture of his sons playing with their pet dog while he remained busy reading a book.

Not only is Hrithik enjoying the much-needed family time with his family, but he urged his fans to stay home and stay safe. Sharing the video on his Instagram he wrote,' Help stop the spread.'

