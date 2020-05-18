As the hotels and restaurants in Bengaluru assigned to provide the 14-days institutional quarantine facility for the Indians airlifted from abroad and for those arriving from other parts of the country charge high room rents, most of the returnees find the quarantine facility unaffordable. The institutional quarantine being mandatory for every passenger who returns from outside districts, stages and countries; the high room charges have turned out to be a strong blow on the returnees.

BBMP issues fixed rates

To reduce the crisis, Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has announced fixed rates for quarantine facilities for all categories of hotels and for single and double occupancy. The rates released by the BBMP include the taxes too.

According to its release, the hotels and restaurants should strictly abide by the new charges. The five-star hotels in the city can hereafter charge Rs 3,000 per person for their stay. Meanwhile, a coupe in such hotels should pay Rs 3,700. For lunch and dinner in these hotels, the BBMP mandates to charge Rs 500 and Rs 550, respectively.

In addition to this, tariffs are provided for people coming from outside the city.

Recently, 19 of the passengers who returned to Bengaluru were sent back to Delhi when they refused to undergo the mandatory quarantine in the hotels. According to the passengers, they were not informed prior of the required quarantine and claimed for not having the needed money to pay the hotel rents.

The authorities had booked hundreds of rooms in all major and minor hotels across the state to provide the 14-days quarantine facility. All charges incurred by their travel and accommodation should be maintained by the passengers themselves, stated the government beforehand.

Before the BBMP's statement, the hotels in Bengaluru charged over Rs 4,100 per day for their accommodation. The three-star and budget hotels charged Rs 1,850 and Rs 1,200, respectively.

The new fixed rates were announced by the authorities following much ruckus on the high charges and taxes imposed by the hotels and restaurants which try to make a business out of this.