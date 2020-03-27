Tara is making heads turn in the bikini pictures that she wore during the shoot of a magazine cover. The actor made her debut with 'Student of the Year 2' directed by Karan Johar.

Even though the actor is just two films old, she has already raised the bar, be it with her acting or singing skills or merely just posing before the camera for her social media handle.

Did you know Tara Sutaria is not only a professional singer but is also a ballet dancer. She started her career as a video jockey in 2010 with Disney India's Big Bada Boom and received recognition for her roles in the Disney India sitcoms The Suite Life of Karan & Kabir and Oye Jassie.

Tara participated in 'Entertainment Ke Liye Kuch Bhi Karega', which was judged by Farah Khan and Anu Malik when she was just 13.

She has appeared on various magazine covers like FHM, Global SPA at the start of her career. After attaining success she is also in news for dating Bollywood actor Aadar Jain. The two have been spotted quite often by the papz.

We are sure Tara's beau Aadar must also not have seen her blast from the past pictures.

