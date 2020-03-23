With the sudden outbreak of the coronavirus, everybody is following social distancing and self-isolation across India, social media sites are also filled with updates on what people are doing in their homes to pass the time.

Actress Sonakshi Sinha took to Instagram to do an "Ask Sonakshi" QnA session which turned out to be absolutely hilarious. Be it questions on her personal or professional life she answered them all like a boss.

Here are a few of them:

A fan asked her about her marriage plans "When are you are going to get married" to which she replied back with some sarcasm. - "Kaha pe milta hai yeh? Where can I get it? Koi bata do." She added further 'Ps: itni chinta toh mummy papa ko bhi nahi rehti' and this craked us up and how!

This isn't the only reply that Sonakshi had a hilarious answer to. Another user asked her if she would marry her husband's name? The answer she had to this was quite savage. She replied- " No will marry full husband not just his name"

When a fan called Sonakshi his "favorite heroin" and she went on with "say no to drugs"

When asked by someone if she does gym, she replied "nahi exercise karti hu"

A user asked her about she was staying at home- "kaise rahe ghar mein" to which she had a witty answer- "bachpan se lekar aaj tak jese rahe ho vaise he"

Well, Sonakshi's QnA session proves that she has a great sense of humor and we bow down to her savageness. I hope to see her do more such sessions in the future. Definitely a slay queen!