In the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, everyone is self quarantined. Its been a week of self-isolation and many of you must be wondering what to do. Don't fret!

International Business Times has a piece of good news to beat the boredom as a new web show is on its way to keep you hooked.

The makers of popular show XXX Uncensored on AltBalaji and Zee 5 is coming up with their next season and dropped the trailer of the upcoming episodes filled with boldness and sensuality.

The trailer is out ion their social media handle.

The episode titled Triple seat is a story about millennials exploring their openness and sexuality. The story revolves around Shanaya who is in love with Kunal whereas the college hunk Arijit is in love with Shanaya. The love-story takes a twist as Kunal falls in love with Arijit but hasn't come out of the closet yet. With some crazy experiments, explorations and revelations, the episode will keep the audience hooked which features the dashing boys Pratik Sehajpal & Paras Tomar along with Ragini MMS fame Thea D'Souza in the lead roles.

Whereas the second episode titled, Project X is a story of Ved who comes from an affluent family and is left alone in the house when Ved's parents decide to pay a visit to guruji. The house becomes a party house with Ved, his best friend and their biology teacher Mia followed by a crazy night of a party, booze, drugs, and drama. Featuring Ankit Bhatia, Ishan Dhawan, Samarth Shandilya, Twinkle Tshering in pivotal roles amongst others, the episode will be a fun watch.

Speaking on his digital debut with XXX, Pratik Sehajpal said, "So when I was first called for XXX, I was very reluctant because I didn't want to do a bold show being my first fiction show. Then I sat and thought about it and realized I'm an artist, an actor and an actor or artist has to perform and do justice to the role and not be choosy. And the stories are actually stories based on real-life but just not spoken about much. All in all, it was a great experience."

Ankit Bhatia who is a part of the episode Project X quipped, "I am really excited about the launch of the show and glad that the audience finally got a glimpse of it in the trailer. I am working for the first time with ALTBalaji and I am glad to be a part of the episode Project X. It is not only an interesting watch but is filled with twists. I hope, the audience will like it."

Fans are anxiously waiting for the show to stream as soon as possible.

The first season, over five episodes explored different facets of sexual relationships and featured the likes of Kyra Dutt, Aparnaa Bajpai, Rithvik Dhanjani, Shantanu Maheshwari, Ankit Gera, Priyanka Talukdar and Aparna Sharma in lead roles.

Are you ready? for XXX Season 2 which is all set to stream from March 27.