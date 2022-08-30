To check the spread of the Lumpy skin disease among healthy cattle, authorities in Jammu and Kashmir have set up quarantine centres for animals in different parts to keep affected from the virus.

In a similar pattern when such centres were established for human beings during the COVID pandemic, quarantine centres have been established for cattle also in different parts.

Reports said that two quarantine centres have been already seen set up on the outskirts of Jammu city where animals infected with Lumpy skin will be kept in isolation.

Chief Animal Husbandry Officer Jammu, Dr. Altaf Ali Syed told International Bussiness Times that one such quarantine centre has been set up at Nagotra to keep virus-infected stray animals there.

"We are running this quarantine centre with the help of the Jammu Municipal Corporation to virus-infected segregate stray animals in an isolated place to check further spread of the disease among healthy cattle", he said.

Over 21000 animals infected with the virus in J&K

21,976 animals have been affected with lumpy skin disease in Jammu and Kashmir, out of which 10,017 have recovered.

This information was shared in a high-level meeting convened by the Additional Chief Secretary (ACS), Agriculture Production Department, Atal Dulloo to review the measures taken for controlling the spread of Lumpy Skin Disease (LSD) across Jammu and Kashmir. It was also informed that 16146 doses have been administered.

Director Animal Husbandry Jammu/Kashmir, representatives of SKUAST Jammu/Kashmir, Chief Animal Husbandry officers of all districts, and other concerned officials attended the meeting in person and through video conferencing.

The meeting held a threadbare discussion over the status of LSD and measures taken so far to contain it across the Union Territory while receiving feedback from the Task Force teams constituted in both the divisions of Jammu and Kashmir to contain the spread of the disease.

The meeting also discussed steps being taken to control LSD which include transmission and spread, measures for control and prevention of disease, biosecurity, isolation, disinfection, and availability of medicines and treatment.

Officers asked to follow the guidelines of the Union Government

Dulloo impressed upon the officers to fully implement all the guidelines of the Government of India to contain the disease and added that in this regard three critical things need to be done viz restricting the movement of animals, isolation of infected animals, and fogging in all the areas.

He asked both the directors to ensure the availability of required medicines in all the affected areas so that the spread can be tackled timely and directed them to increase sampling and testing in their respective areas.

He directed the concerned to run an awareness campaign door to door to make farmers aware of the disease, besides strengthening the grievance disposal mechanism.