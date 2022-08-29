Normal life was hit in Jammu during a bandh call given by the Jammu and Kashmir High Court Bar Association in support of their demands. The call was supported by the Chamber of commerce and industry and Yuva Rajput Sabha.

Shops were closed in many areas of the city. Lawyers stayed away from the courts and members of the Jammu chamber of commerce and industry stayed away from business activities.

Although the transporters had announced that they would not join the strike, at many places protesters were seen stopping public transport vehicles forcing them to join the strike.

The authorities have imposed restrictions under section 144 CrPc along all the major bridges in the city. Protesters were seen defying these orders. The situation was peaceful in the city as police did not intervene to restrain the protesters.

The bandh was historic: Bar Association

Jammu and Kashmir High Court Bar Association (JKHCBA) claimed that the bandh call received an overwhelming response from the people. JKHCBA has given the bandh call in support of their demand to house all courts to function from one complex in the city for the facility of advocates and the general public.

"The bandh received a massive response in the entire Jammu province. All the business establishments remained closed, public transport was off the roads and work in all the courts from High Court to Munsiff court level, in the Revenue courts and other courts and Tribunals was suspended in the entire Jammu province", president of JKHCBA Mohinder K Bhardwaj told International Bussiness Times.

Various teams of lawyers were seen on the roads and markets appealing to the people for observing a complete and peaceful bandh.

In Jammu city, all the bazaars observed complete Bandh. Public transport including matadors, buses, three-wheelers, and taxis remained off the roads.

While acknowledging the massive people's support for the bandh, Bhardwaj expressed thanks to the entire people of Jammu province for supporting and observing a complete peaceful Jammu bandh in support of the call given by the Bar Association.

The main demand of the Bar is the construction of a multi-story building for housing all the judicial work i.e. Registration work, Commissions, CAT, DRT, AFT, and other Tribunals within the court premises.