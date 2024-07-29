The recent Quad Foreign Ministers Meeting held in Tokyo marked a significant milestone in the diplomatic partnership between Australia, India, Japan, and the United States. The meeting, which took place on Monday, July 29, 2024, was a witness to the Quad's commitment to global good, extending beyond the Indo-Pacific region. The opening statement by India's External Affairs Minister (EAM) S. Jaishankar emphasized the need for trusted partnerships between countries to ensure stability. He noted that the Quad's commitment to global good has a resonance far beyond the region, and it is essential for political understanding to strengthen, economic partnerships to grow, technology collaborations to expand, and people-to-people comfort to intensify.

The Quad nations discussed several challenges and focus areas for regional and global stability. One of the key challenges highlighted was ensuring global economic growth while de-risking it. Supply chains were identified as a particular focus for resilience, just as the push for trusted and transparent digital partnerships was emphasized. The march of technology, which has acquired extraordinary proportions, was also discussed, holding possibilities of the very manner in which we live, think, and act.

The meeting underscored the importance of collective efforts to address international challenges, such as conflict, food and water security threats, and the bending or breaking of established rules. The Quad nations reaffirmed their commitment to countering foreign information manipulation, disinformation, and interference that undermine trust and international order. The Women, Peace, and Security Agenda was another key focus area, with the Quad nations stressing the importance of promoting gender equality and women's participation in conflict prevention and resolution.

The meeting also addressed the issue of North Korea's nuclear and missile programs. The Quad nations condemned North Korea's destabilizing launches using ballistic missile technology and its continued pursuit of nuclear weapons in violation of multiple UN Security Council resolutions. They reaffirmed their commitment to the complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula and urged North Korea to abide by all its obligations under the UN Security Council resolutions.

The situation in Myanmar was another topic of concern. The Quad nations expressed deep concern over the worsening political, security, and humanitarian situation in Myanmar, including in Rakhine. They called for an immediate cessation of violence, the release of all those unjustly detained, safe and unhindered humanitarian assistance, and a return to the path of inclusive democracy.

Before the Quad Foreign Ministers' Meeting, EAM Jaishankar met his Australian counterpart Penny Wong in Tokyo. They discussed ways to intensify bilateral ties between their nations, focusing on areas such as security, trade, and education. Jaishankar also held talks with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on regional and global issues.

The Quad Foreign Ministers' Meeting in Tokyo was a significant event that underscored the Quad's commitment to global good and the importance of collective efforts in addressing regional and global challenges. The discussions held during the meeting reflect the Quad's commitment to a stable and prosperous Indo-Pacific region and their shared vision for addressing global challenges collectively. The meeting also highlighted the importance of trusted partnerships, economic growth, technology collaboration, and upholding international rules and order in achieving these goals. The Quad's commitment to global good, as expressed during the meeting, is reminiscent of similar historical events where nations have come together to address shared challenges. For instance, the formation of the United Nations in 1945 was a response to the global challenges of the time, with nations coming together to promote peace, security, and cooperation. Similarly, the formation of the European Union was a response to the need for economic and political integration in Europe following the devastation of World War II.

The Quad Foreign Ministers' Meeting in Tokyo was a significant event that underscored the Quad's commitment to global good and the importance of collective efforts in addressing regional and global challenges. The discussions held during the meeting reflect the Quad's commitment to a stable and prosperous Indo-Pacific region and their shared vision for addressing global challenges collectively. The meeting also highlighted the importance of trusted partnerships, economic growth, technology collaboration, and upholding international rules and order in achieving these goals.