Popular television actor Zain Imam is known for his portrayal of in shows like Tashan-E-Ishq, Naamkarann and Ek Bhram Sarvagun Sampanna.

The young actor recently made his digital debut with 'Never Kiss Your Best Friend: Lockdown special'.The series will focus on the booming relationship of exes Anya and Zain amid lockdown.

In an exclusive conversation with International Business Times India, Zain Imam spoke at length about her upcoming series 'Never Kiss Your Best Friend: Lockdown Special', shooting for it all by himself, dating his best friend and more.

On getting on board for 'Never Kiss Your Best Friend'

I was supposed to do the firsts season of Never Kiss Your Best Friend, but the dates didn't work out. The makers then called me for the lockdown season and I agreed to do it. I binged watched the first season of the show and found it quite youthful and entertaining. When I was offered the lockdown special series I was ecstatic and readily agreed to do it. I have not only acted in the series but we all had to shoot it from our respective homes. I learnt a lot while shooting for the show, we had to coordinate with each other over zoom call, as each one of us were at different parts of the world.

Does he believe in the concept of 'Pyaar Dosti Hai' as the premise of the series revolves around your best friend turning out as your boyfriend

Personally, I haven't dated much, I believe that 'Pyaar Pyaar Hota Hai, Dosti Dosti Hoti Hai' (love and friendship are different). If you are best friends turns out to be your partner its good for the relationship. Coming back to the show, Anya happens to be my ex and we rekindle our romance during the lockdown for social media numbers. This special series is an amalgamation of comedy, drama and emotions.

If he will be seen in TV post lockdown

I am not taking any tv shows, because now I want to try something new and different. I haven't done web before and would try to do some more shows after 'Never Kiss Your Best Friend; and will be seen in yet another web show 'Poison' on zee 5.

On how he is coping up with the lockdown

I was staying alone initially during the lockdown, but now I have moved in with my friends. Its been almost three months to this never-ending lockdown and it becomes tough to many things alone. I am glad that I moved in with my friends, had I stayed alone I would have become crazy, it is better to be with somebody.

'Never Kiss Your Best Friend' is based on Sumrit Shahi''s book of the same name and it revolves around two best friends who are struggling with complicated feelings for each other. The show also stars Niki Walia, Anya Singh and Javed Jaffery.